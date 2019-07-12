Anime fans take over Tampa Convention Center for Metrocon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All your favorite anime, video game, comic book and sci-fi characters are coming to life in Tampa this weekend.

The 17th Annual Metrocon is already underway at the Tampa Convention Center. The convention features a world of fantasy and entertainment that leaves plenty of room for the imagination to run wild.

At the heart of the convention, you’ll find Alex Craddock.

“We have been at the Tampa Convention center since 2005 and we are about 11 or 12 thousand people, all anime fans, video game fans. Just different nerds and geeks and all of us get together and dress up and hang out for the weekend,” said Craddock.

Craddock tells News Channel 8, no matter how you dress it up, Metrocon is really about community.

“We are an extremely inclusive environment. We have made strides to try and include the LGBT plus community and ADA and all those things we can do to make our event more accessible and make sure it is a safe place for people who might be marginalized, in kind of more mainstream environments,” said Craddock.

Metrocon runs until Sunday, July 14 and will feature various events. The festivities include an Anime Human Chess Match, a masquerade party, a fire show, a rave and a costume contest.

For more information on Metrocon, please visit their website.