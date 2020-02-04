Zoo Miami welcomes meerkat pups for the first time

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooMiami has announced the arrival of two meerkats that were born at the zoo last month.

The two pups were born to 8-year-old “Yam Yam” on Jan. 28 in a secluded area of the meerkat habitat, which she shares with unrelated brothers “Gizmo,” “Joe,” and “Diego.” A DNA test will determine which of the brothers is the babies’ father.

It’s the first time a meerkat has been born and successfully raised in a habitat at ZooMiami.

Zookeepers have spent the last few weeks monitoring the meerkats, which are born helpless and blind, and allowing Yam Yam and her brothers to properly bond with the babies.

The pups first opened their eyes last week and have been busy exploring their den.

You can catch a glimpse of the babies by visiting the Meerkat exhibit within the Critter Connection at Zoo Miami or on the webcam on Zoo Miami’s website, www.zoomiami.org.

