TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A police department in South Dakota tried out a new recruit for their K-9 unit.

A video posted on Thursday shows a goat completing a drug sniff on a car as part of the K-9 training. The officer is seen being pulled by the stubborn animal.

The department joked in a Facebook post that he was the “‘GOAT’ of all drug sniffing animals.”

“It’s apparent this kid’s kinda stubborn,” the department added. “While we herd his drug-sniffing and bad-guy-chasing abilities weren’t the ‘Greatest of All Time,’ he would totes goat the job if it was only based on being adorable!”

The video ends with the officer giving the goat a friendly pat on the back for his excellent work.