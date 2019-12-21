Woman says all 10 of her bulldogs were stolen from her home

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton woman says that on Thursday night someone broke into her home and stole all 10 of her French and English Bulldogs.

Angelina Lopez told FOX40 the intruders ransacked her home and also stole a gaming console.

“Everything was just trashed and open,” Lopez said.

She says her Stockton home will never feel the same.

“Once something like this happens to you, you feel violated,” Lopez said. “I don’t feel comfortable in my own home.”

Added on that unease is her constant worry about the health of her dogs.

“I just don’t understand. Why would someone do this? Who was scoping out the place to even know that I had them in there?” Lopez said.

While Lopez says she keeps a low profile with her dogs in her neighborhood, they do have a sizable following on social media. Most of her dogs are related and some are certified with the American Kennel Club.

“Are they trying to breed them? Are they trying to sell them? Are they harming them? Have they ate? These are all questions that I have in my head,” Lopez said.

Lopez has filed a police report with the Stockton Police Department, and if you know anything about the whereabouts of her dogs, she asks that you call her at 323-512-1831.

“They thought that this was just something easy that they are just going to come take my family members, my dogs?” Lopez said.

