TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With over 1 million alligators living in waterways all across Florida, it’s safe to assume that if you see a body of water, there’s an alligator in it.
While wildlife officials advise residents and tourists to stay clear of bodies of water, some waterways house more alligators than others.
Earlier this year, A-Z Animals, a website that aims to “educate, amuse, and inform readers” about animals and plants, among other things, released a list showing the 30 most alligator-infested waters in the Sunshine State.
First on the list was none other than Lake Okeechobee, which isn’t surprising as it’s the largest lake in Florida. According to A-Z Animals, the lake has a surface area of 730 square miles. It’s so large that biologists performing the alligator census break the count into different regions of the lake.
A list of the top 30 most alligator-infested lakes can be found below:
|Rank
|Lake
|County
|# of alligators
|1
|Lake Okeechobee
|Glades, Hendry, Martin, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties
|9,308
|2
|Orange Lake
|Alachua County
|2,732
|3
|Lake George
|Volusia County
|2,660
|4
|Lake Jesup
|Seminole County
|2,414
|5
|Lake Kissimmee
|Osceola County
|2,065
|6
|Lake Istokpoga
|Highland County
|1,321
|7
|Lake Hatchineha
|Polk County
|1,287
|8
|Kenansville Lake
|Indian River
|1,188
|9
|Lake Rousseau
|Levy County
|708
|10
|Newnan’s Lake
|Alachua County
|657
|11
|Lake Apopka
|Orange County
|634
|12
|Lake Panasoffkee
|Sumter County
|576
|13
|Hancock
|Polk County
|559
|14
|Lake Griffin
|Lake County
|534
|15
|Blue Cypress Lake
|Indian River
|499
|16
|Lake Miccosukee
|Jefferson County
|472
|17
|Lochloosa Lake
|Alachua County
|338
|18
|Lake Pierce
|Polk County
|314
|19
|Marion
|Osceola County
|275
|20
|Lake Seminole
|Pinellas County
|238
|21
|Crescent Lake
|Putnam County
|214
|22
|Lake Weohyakapka
|Polk County
|195
|23
|Lake Arbuckle
|Polk County
|168
|24
|Dexter
|Polk County
|166
|25
|Lake Lamonia
|Leon County
|144
|26
|Lake Monroe
|Volusia County
|138
|27
|Johns Lake
|Orange County
|124
|28
|Lake Wimico
|Gulf County
|113
|29
|Lake Hicpochee
|Glades County
|109
|Honorable Mention
|Alligator Lake
|Osceola County
|47
Despite Alligator Lake not having more than 100 alligators in its recent count, it gets an honorable mention for its name alone!
In the state of Florida, it’s illegal to kill or harass an alligator without a permit. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also advises citizens not to bother or feed the animals.
Anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).
Here are some tips the FWC said people should know when dealing with alligators in Florida:
- Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
- Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
- Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
- Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food, which can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and others who could encounter the alligator in the future.