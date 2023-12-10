Related video above: Brood of alligators spotted sunbathing near Sarasota golf course

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With over 1 million alligators living in waterways all across Florida, it’s safe to assume that if you see a body of water, there’s an alligator in it.

While wildlife officials advise residents and tourists to stay clear of bodies of water, some waterways house more alligators than others.

Earlier this year, A-Z Animals, a website that aims to “educate, amuse, and inform readers” about animals and plants, among other things, released a list showing the 30 most alligator-infested waters in the Sunshine State.

First on the list was none other than Lake Okeechobee, which isn’t surprising as it’s the largest lake in Florida. According to A-Z Animals, the lake has a surface area of 730 square miles. It’s so large that biologists performing the alligator census break the count into different regions of the lake.

A list of the top 30 most alligator-infested lakes can be found below:

Rank Lake County # of alligators 1 Lake Okeechobee Glades, Hendry, Martin, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties 9,308 2 Orange Lake Alachua County 2,732 3 Lake George Volusia County 2,660 4 Lake Jesup Seminole County 2,414 5 Lake Kissimmee Osceola County 2,065 6 Lake Istokpoga Highland County 1,321 7 Lake Hatchineha Polk County 1,287 8 Kenansville Lake Indian River 1,188 9 Lake Rousseau Levy County 708 10 Newnan’s Lake Alachua County 657 11 Lake Apopka Orange County 634 12 Lake Panasoffkee Sumter County 576 13 Hancock Polk County 559 14 Lake Griffin Lake County 534 15 Blue Cypress Lake Indian River 499 16 Lake Miccosukee Jefferson County 472 17 Lochloosa Lake Alachua County 338 18 Lake Pierce Polk County 314 19 Marion Osceola County 275 20 Lake Seminole Pinellas County 238 21 Crescent Lake Putnam County 214 22 Lake Weohyakapka Polk County 195 23 Lake Arbuckle Polk County 168 24 Dexter Polk County 166 25 Lake Lamonia Leon County 144 26 Lake Monroe Volusia County 138 27 Johns Lake Orange County 124 28 Lake Wimico Gulf County 113 29 Lake Hicpochee Glades County 109 Honorable Mention Alligator Lake Osceola County 47

Despite Alligator Lake not having more than 100 alligators in its recent count, it gets an honorable mention for its name alone!

In the state of Florida, it’s illegal to kill or harass an alligator without a permit. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also advises citizens not to bother or feed the animals.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Here are some tips the FWC said people should know when dealing with alligators in Florida: