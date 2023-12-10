Related video above: Brood of alligators spotted sunbathing near Sarasota golf course

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With over 1 million alligators living in waterways all across Florida, it’s safe to assume that if you see a body of water, there’s an alligator in it.

While wildlife officials advise residents and tourists to stay clear of bodies of water, some waterways house more alligators than others.

Earlier this year, A-Z Animals, a website that aims to “educate, amuse, and inform readers” about animals and plants, among other things, released a list showing the 30 most alligator-infested waters in the Sunshine State.

First on the list was none other than Lake Okeechobee, which isn’t surprising as it’s the largest lake in Florida. According to A-Z Animals, the lake has a surface area of 730 square miles. It’s so large that biologists performing the alligator census break the count into different regions of the lake.

A list of the top 30 most alligator-infested lakes can be found below:

RankLakeCounty# of alligators
1Lake OkeechobeeGlades, Hendry, Martin, Okeechobee, and Palm Beach counties9,308
2Orange LakeAlachua County2,732
3Lake GeorgeVolusia County2,660
4Lake JesupSeminole County2,414
5Lake KissimmeeOsceola County2,065
6Lake IstokpogaHighland County1,321
7Lake HatchinehaPolk County1,287
8Kenansville LakeIndian River1,188
9Lake RousseauLevy County708
10Newnan’s LakeAlachua County657
11Lake ApopkaOrange County634
12Lake PanasoffkeeSumter County576
13HancockPolk County559
14Lake GriffinLake County534
15Blue Cypress LakeIndian River499
16Lake MiccosukeeJefferson County472
17Lochloosa LakeAlachua County338
18Lake PiercePolk County314
19MarionOsceola County275
20Lake SeminolePinellas County238
21Crescent LakePutnam County214
22Lake WeohyakapkaPolk County195
23Lake ArbucklePolk County168
24DexterPolk County166
25Lake LamoniaLeon County144
26Lake MonroeVolusia County138
27Johns LakeOrange County124
28Lake WimicoGulf County113
29Lake HicpocheeGlades County109
Honorable MentionAlligator LakeOsceola County47

Despite Alligator Lake not having more than 100 alligators in its recent count, it gets an honorable mention for its name alone!

In the state of Florida, it’s illegal to kill or harass an alligator without a permit. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also advises citizens not to bother or feed the animals.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Here are some tips the FWC said people should know when dealing with alligators in Florida:

  • Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
  • Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food, which can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and others who could encounter the alligator in the future.