What a show! Adorable eagle owls nest in man’s window box

GEEL, Belgium (CNN) — A Belgian man has some unexpected feathered neighbors — a nest of eagle owls in his window box.
Eagle owls can have wing spans up to six feet when fully grown, making them one of the largest birds in the owl family.
Being mainly forest dwellers, it’s very rare to see eagle owls in the city.
While Jos Baart likes to watch the baby owls in his window box, he noticed they like to watch his TV.
Baart says the three baby owls are getting bigger every day. The mother owl will likely be around for another two more months to keep her three babies healthy.
