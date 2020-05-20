TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve been thinking about getting a furry friend, today would be the perfect time to do it.

Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, a day that recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

According to the ASPCA, 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Here are just a few of the shelters in the Tampa Bay area with pets available for adoption:

Hillsborough County:

Pinellas County:

Pasco County:

Polk County:

Manatee County:

Sarasota County:

Highlands County:

Hernando County:

Citrus County:

No matter their size, color, or breed, dogs will find a way to nuzzle, fetch, or beg their way into your heart.

LATEST STORIES: