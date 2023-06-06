(NBC News) — Trappers were called to capture a 5-foot American crocodile that was spotted in a Miami-Dade neighborhood on Saturday.

Body camera video provided by Pesky Critters Wildlife Control shows the reptile lunging at the trappers wrangling it in front of a resident’s Coral Gables home.

Local police secured the area to keep residents safe as trappers Todd Hardwick and Noah Dean secured the crocodile and took it into custody.

According to a statement from Pesky Critters, crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.

The crocodile was safely released into southern Biscayne Bay.