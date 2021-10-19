WATCH: Sharks swim very close to surfers off California coast

(WFLA/NBC News Channel) — A San Diego man used a drone to capture images of several white sharks swimming alongside surfers off the coast of California.

“It’s fun to find them, to see something that big, they’re as big as a surfboard,” Scott Fairchild told NBC San Diego.

Some of the surfers seemed unaware of the large predators among them. One young surfer could be seen paddling calmly next to one of the sharks.

Chris Lowe, Ph.D., Director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach said that based on their size, the sharks are all juveniles, which are between 4 ½ feet to 9 feet long.

“They like hanging out at our beaches and they’re probably there because it’s safe for them. There’s lots of food and the water is warm,” Lowe said.

“It was nice to see how calm that father and son where you can see that moment, he wants to show his kid,” said Fairchild. “Just the power of it, plus the harmony of it. I think everyone is so scared of the great whites and I get it, apex predators, but they’re not a problem.”

According to the news outlet, white shark attacks are rare along the San Diego County coast.

“I think it’s far more dangerous driving to the beach. The bottom line is these sharks are out there in the water all the time. People are in the water all the time. I guarantee a white shark swam by them and they didn’t even know it,” said Lowe. “The number one thing we find in their stomachs is string rays and we have a lot of stingrays along our coastline so there is a plentiful food source.”

The sharks are expected to stick around until late autum.