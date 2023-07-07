TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An adult grey seal spotted in a harbor off the coast of England on July 4 was found with a plastic, Frisbee-type ring stuck around her neck.

Video provided by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity shows them herding the animal using “herding boards” and a seal cage to keep her in place. Rescuers were able to cut the ring from the seal’s neck, two days after she was seen with the plastic around her neck.

“[The ring] was possibly cutting into her neck, which can be fatal due to risk of wounding and infection,” the organization said.

Coordinator Dan Jarvis said the rescue team was waiting for the right moment to help, as charging in too soon could have scared the animal off.

The seal is locally known as “Wings,” and is a regular visitor in the area.