SAN DIEGO, Cal. (WFLA) – A group of sea lions stunned beachgoers in California when they stormed the beach Sunday, sending people running away, screaming.

A video was posted to Instagram by user @whoisjaphet, showing the scary moment sea lions took over the beach at rocky La Jolla Cove in San Diego.

In between screams and the sea lion’s roars, a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker warning that the animals “have bitten people.”

“Please give that large, male sea lion plenty of room. They have bitten people, and they are protected animals,” the voice said.

As beachgoers rushed out of the water and back to safety, multiple barking sea lions can be seen charging out of the water, heading toward the shore, causing people to run away screaming.

“Locals only; tourists, go home – Chonkers, the sea lion,” the video caption read.

While sea lions are known to regularly sunbathe on the rocks at the beach, which is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve, the animals are also known to chase human visitors away from the area. Signs are posted at the beach warning beachgoers to stay clear of wild animals.