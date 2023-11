TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young husky was found in a tight spot after it managed to get its head stuck in the rear suspension of a car.

A video shows rescuers in Zapopan, Mexico, jacking up a car to rescue the puppy. They used a little soap and water to free the young pup.

(Credit: Zapopan Civil Protection and Fire Department)

The rescue team said the month-old puppy, named Valdo, had no injuries.

The dog was later reunited with its owner.