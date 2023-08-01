BURBANK, Calif. (WFLA) – Police officers were dispatched to a hillside neighborhood in Burbank, California, last week after a bear was spotted trying to “beat the heat.”

The Burbank Police Department posted a video on Facebook Friday of a giant bear who was relaxing in the pool, seemingly trying to avoid the hot temperatures, before police showed up.

“This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

While the bear looked to be in no rush to leave the pool, Facebook users took to the police department’s video to share their amusement at the incident.

“He’d appreciate an iced tea, if you don’t mind,” one Facebook user commented.

Another said, “He’s just chillin. Looks like he’s waiting for his cocktail .”