LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Usually, playing near an alligator is a recipe for disaster but not for these otters.

Videos sent to us by David Yrastorza showed a group of otters playing at the edge of Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland.

Also seen was an alligator that could be seen as its snout stuck out of the water.

However, this did not deter the otters once they spotted the crocodilian. Instead, they kept darting back and forth from the water’s edge, seemingly taunting it.