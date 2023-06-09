TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A busy interstate came to a standstill on Friday after a semi rollover sent pigs wandering on the highway in Minnesota.

According to NBC affiliate KARE, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m., which caused something other than traffic to enter the eastbound lanes. The highway is closed through the early afternoon.

Surveillance video captures the pigs wandering around the side of the highway as troopers work to get the truck cleared and to protect the pigs and motorists on the road.