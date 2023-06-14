TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orca off the coast of Spain paid boaters an unexpected visit after it ripped off both rudders of a boat.

According to @catamaranguru on social media, a delivery crew was traveling to drop off a client’s boat in the Straights of Gibraltar when an Orca snuck up on the boat and attacked.

The attack only took 15 minutes, with the whale returning back to the boat after the initial removal to take the last remaining piece.

The company responded on its website after the amount of media attention the video received. They said that crews of small boats have been increasingly aware of the orcas in the region between the island of Spain’s Cadiz and Tangiers, Morrocco. Orcas have allegedly been attacking boats for nearly three years.

The captain of the boat, Captain Kriz said he knew what was coming when the Orca approached the boat. According to Kriz, orcas seem to be more strategic, as he could hear them communicating beneath the boat.

As of mid-2023, nearly 500 boats have been attacked, with three sinking since 2020 as a result of the mammals.