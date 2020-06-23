WATCH: New sea lion pup gives mom kisses

(CNN) – And now for your daily dose of cuteness, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

Actually, you can call it a double dose.

The parks released video of a baby sea lion, nuzzling and sniffing away at its mom, just hours after being born.

The pup is the first offspring of the zoo’s California sea lion, Kelilah.

It will begin to swim within a couple weeks, then its coat will fade to a light brown color.

While the pup’s gender is unknown, it already has a name—Smiley.

