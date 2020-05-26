WATCH: Nail-biting video shows brown bear following child on family hike

TRENTINO PROVINCE, Italy (CNN) — A 12-year-old boy in Italy was able to remain as a bear followed him through mountains in Italy.

The family says Alessandro was walking ahead of them when he told his dad to start recording. His mom says the bear was not aggressive.

The bear eventually ran off.

The family says their son has been learning how to behave around bears if he ever encountered one.

Alessandro says he did not look the bear in the eyes to show he didn’t mean any harm.

At the end, he says he struck gold by capturing the moment on video.

