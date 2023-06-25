TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Loggerhead turtle that survived a months-long journey from the U.S. all the way to Ireland was released back into the ocean by the Irish Naval Service.

The turtle, named “Cróga,” an Irish word for “Brave,” was believed to have washed onto an Irish beach in February after surviving a transatlantic journey. Since his rescue, Cróga has gone through rehabilitation before being released back into the water.

Marine biologist Kevin Flannery, who was one of the members to rehabilitate the turtle at Dingle Oceanworld said it was a “miracle” the animal survived. Flannery and his team believe when Brave hatched, a storm drove him off-course when traveling into warm water, which puts them into “cold shock” so they are unable to swim.

Brave only weighed 1.5 pounds, but after months of recovery, he weighed in at 2.2 pounds.

Flannery brought Cróga to the Irish naval base, where they boarded a boat that was departing on a six-week tour in the Mediterranean.

Credit: Irish Naval Service via Storyful

Credit: Irish Naval Service via Storyful

Credit: Irish Naval Service via Storyful

As the ship passed through Portugal’s warm waters, Cróga was safely released back into the ocean.