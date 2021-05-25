WATCH: Manatee calf found swimming alone rescued from Florida river

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young manatee is recovering after being rescued from the Caloosahatchee River, according to the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

According to wildlife officials, a concerned citizen contacted the FWC, saying they observed the calf alone for more than 30 minutes. They were told to call back the next day if the calf was still there. It was, so they called them again.

A FWC crew responded and rescued the calf with a hoop net. It was taken to SeaWorld for medical care.

“A current report tells us this calf is stable, starting to gain weight and the outlook is positive!” the FWC said on Facebook.