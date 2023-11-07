MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WFLA) — A video captured a leaping deer crash landing into the bed of a pickup truck just moments before the owner was preparing to sell it.

Jay Vaughan told NBC affiliate WCAU that he was planning to sell a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado in mint condition for $9,400. Just as the buyer pulls up at Vaughan’s New Jersey house, a deer leaps across one vehicle and crash lands into the truck.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Vaughan told the news station. “You know? You promised the guy that truck’s in immaculate condition and a deer comes out of nowhere and just caves the side of it in.”

Vaughan said he wasn’t sure if the deer got hurt. He said the dent the deer made caused him to lower the price of the pickup to $8,500.

“What are you going to do? I mean, like, the guy wanted the truck,” Vaughan told WCAU. “He said, ‘I’ll just buy a new bed for it.’”