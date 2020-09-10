COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared a video of one of its newest giraffe calf getting some ‘zoomies’ out of his system in the giraffe barn.
The calf was born to Zuri back on June 28, but has not yet been named.
The calf is one of two babies being cared for at the zoo’s giraffe barn. A second calf was born on August 27.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Giraffe calf does ‘zoomies’ at Columbus Zoo
- Caught on camera: Man throws puppy 30 feet in air; now facing felony animal abuse charge
- 4-pound critically endangered gorilla baby born in New Orleans
- Manatee genetics could explain why the creatures are leaving Florida’s waters
- Mississippi boaters reel in massive, one-eyed gator