WATCH: Giraffe calf does ‘zoomies’ at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared a video of one of its newest giraffe calf getting some ‘zoomies’ out of his system in the giraffe barn.

The calf was born to Zuri back on June 28, but has not yet been named.

The calf is one of two babies being cared for at the zoo’s giraffe barn. A second calf was born on August 27.

