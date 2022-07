SAVANNAH, Ga. (WFLA) — While most people tend to steer clear when they see gators, one Georgia man did the exact opposite.

Video from Maequell T. White via TMX shows a man grab a gator by its tail and drag it across the ground.

The man can be seen walking around a bush before lunging into it.

He comes back out holding the gator by its tail. The gator thrashes for a moment as the man begins to drag it.