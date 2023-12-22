VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of manatees made the most of last weekend’s storm when a few branches and palm tree fronds were blown into their water, giving them something to play with.

On Wednesday, Save the Manatees Club shared a video of the manatees playing at Florida’s Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The club said the debris entered the water on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The footage, captured by the clubs’ underwater webcams, shows the sea cows playing with and chomping on the palm fronds.

“This past weekend we had some pretty high winds that blew some branches and palm fronds into the water at Blue Spring State Park!” the club said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The manatees seemed to have a blast!”