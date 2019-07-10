WATCH: Flamingo chicks try to take their first steps

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBC News/Oregon Zoo) – The Oregon Zoo in Portland, Oregon, has five flamingo chicks that hatched last week and the fuzzy flock is trying to take its first steps.

The zoo released video of the chicks’ wobbly explorations of their new surroundings.

They initially came to the zoo as eggs from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. But now, they’re being hand-reared by care staff at the Oregon Zoo and are reported to be eating nine times a day.

While they’re behind the scenes in the bird nursery now, they’ll soon join the adult flamingos on view later this summer.

Flamingos are born with pale gray feathers, eventually getting their pink coloring from their diet of brine shrimp and blue-green algae.