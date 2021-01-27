LIVE NOW /
WATCH: Elephants frolic in snow at Arizona zoo

Animals

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News Channel)—It’s been snowing in the desert—the desert that is Tuscon, Arizona. And for some of the city’s largest resident, it’s bringing a lot of joy.

And while most of the animals at Reid Park Zoo stayed inside their heated homes, the elephants came out to play.

A calf, named Penzi, rolled around in the slush with her sister Nandi. It was Penzi’s first snow. Zoo officials say that’s always special for a baby elephant.

Penzi played in the stream and slid in some mud—all to the delight of anyone watching.

