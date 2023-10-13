TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “ring” camera spotted a mama bear popping in to say hello at a Central Florida home, as her cubs hung out behind her.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, James and Elizabeth Martin, spotted the animals on their home camera getting comfortable in their front yard.

The video shows the mama bear checking out the camera wandering off as her cubs hang out near a vehicle parked in the carport.

The Lake County couple said the bears are usually hanging out near their home a few times a week.