CALADESI ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Fish are friends, not food…right? A drone pilot recently spotted a couple of dolphins chasing fish when another creature decided to join in on the fun.

Drone pilot John Yanchoris was flying over Caladesi Island Wednesday when he witnessed what he called a “National Geographic moment.”

Yanchoris said he spotted two dolphins chasing fish when a small shark rushed in about three minutes later to see what was going on.

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos.

In the description of his YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.