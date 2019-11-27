WATCH: Dolphin swims upside down, throws fish near St. Pete

PINNELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Your mother may have told you not to play with your food, but this dolphin’s mama didn’t—and for that, we couldn’t be more grateful.

Michael McCarthy of the See Through Canoe company captured his close encounter with a group of dolphins near St. Petersburg, and one put on quite the show.

The dolphin can be seen swimming upside down and flipping a fish it had caught into the air, over and over again.

According to experts, dolphins have a knack for food flinging and it has nothing to do with bad manners.

“Dolphins need to feel that the fish that they are trying to swallow fit properly and comfortably down the throat without hindrance or obstacles otherwise the fish could become jammed or lodged there,” Charlie Philips, a conservationist, explained on the United Kingdom’s Whale and Dolphin Conservation organization’s website. “Some dolphins eject fish to re-swallow more than others.”

However, the dolphins have to be somewhat gentle with their food, Philip says, otherwise, they could tear the fish in half, exposing sharp bones that could pose a hazard.

