TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Who knew a pumpkin would be the perfect snack for a crocodile?

At the Oregon Zoo, an African slender-nosed crocodile was caught munching on a pumpkin.

According to the zoo, these types of crocodiles can grow up to 13 feet long and weigh nearly 500 pounds.

The video shows the animal slowly approaching the pumpkin before grabbing it. These crocodiles hunt with only their eyes and nostrils above the surface. The zoo said when they spot their prey, they lunge and grab them with their jaw and teeth.

The Oregon Zoo said the animals were listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2014. They are typically hunted for their skin.

Pumpkins aren’t usually in this crocodile’s typical diet at the zoo, as they mainly feed on fish and rats.