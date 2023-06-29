AUSTRALIA (WFLA) – Woah! A kayaker had a wild up-close and personal encounter with a humpback whale in Australia over the weekend – and it was captured on camera.

The spectacular footage shows the enormous humpback whale following the kayaker through clear blue water near Syndey’s Bondi beach.

“He’s under you! He’s gonna nudge you in a minute. Wow, wee! He’s right next to ya,” the drone pilot said as he watched the whale edge closer to the kayaker. “That was epic!”

According to Instagram page @dronesharkapp, the “super curious” whale followed the kayaker to Bondi from Tamarama.

“Wowsers 😃This just happened at #bondi This #humpbackwhale was super curious and followed this kayaker in all the way from Tamarama ♥️,” the Instagram caption read.

Since being posted to social media, the video has racked up over 60,000 likes!

One Instagram user even commented on the video asking if the kayaker ever realized they were being followed by the massive sea creature.

“Wowww bro!! Do you think he finally realised?😂,” the user commented.

The Instagram account replied saying, “surely when he popped up next to him, but there wasn’t much of a reaction 😂.”