NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – Earlier this month, a massive boa constructor was caught in a Florida backyard after it was mistaken for a python.

While out fishing, Rhett and Taylor Stanberry received a call that a “huge python” was on a residential property. After driving to where the invasive species was located, the two were met with a surprise.

The “python” had turned out to be an albino boa constructor, that they believed was someone’s pet at one point.

The pair posted the video of the snake capture to their YouTube page and said that the snake weighed 52.6 pounds and measured in at 9 feet, 5 inches long.

“We wish we could know how this animal ended up where it did, but that will likely remain a mystery,” they added to their video.