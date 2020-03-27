WATCH: Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the visitors are away, the cheetahs will play.

Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay is letting its new cheetah cubs explore other areas of the park while it is closed.

The park posted a video on social media showing 5-month-old cubs, Chase and Dash, wandering around the park. They even got to meet a Hippopotamus.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment closed all of its theme parks, including Busch Gardens in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. Only essential personnel such as animal care experts are allowed in side.

The parks closed on March 16, and will remain closed through the end of the end of the month. There is no word on whether they have decided to extend the closure.

