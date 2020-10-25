WATCH: Cat jumps from fiery second story apartment building

NYC (WFLA/NBC) — A New York City resident captured the moment a cat jumped out of a second-story window during an apartment fire.

The video shows the cat on the edge of the burning window, clinging on and wondering when it should let go.

As police try to coax the cat to jump, it seems to want to, but it’s unable to trust the fall.

The cat finally lets go and falls to the ground. The fall that was slightly buffered by the officers standing below.

The cat survived the jump, but the fur on the back of its body was definitely burned.

