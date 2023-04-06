SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A brood of alligators was spotted sunbathing along the edge of a Sarasota golf course Wednesday evening.

Footage of the adult and baby alligators was shared on Twitter by the City of Sarasota. According to the post, the gators were spotted by the city’s Senior Communications manager along the edge of Bobby Jones Golf Club.

While alligator sightings in the area are common, unusually warm spring temperatures have caused alligator mating season to start a little early.

During mating season, alligators are territorial and aggressive. They might even show up in places you wouldn’t normally see them, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for them, especially if you’re near a body of water.