BELMAR BEACH, N.J. (WFLA/NBC NEWS CHANNEL) — A group of fishermen had a close encounter with a breaching whale near the Jersey Shore.

Zach Piller shared a video with NBC that shows the breaching whale nearly knocking over the boat.

Just seconds later, the whale returned to the water and wasn’t seen again.

At the end of the video, a man is seen smiling and continues to fish as if nothing happened.