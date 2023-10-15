TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Connecticut family got a surprise visitor when a bear was spotted on the Ring camera.

The homeowner, Helena, took to Facebook to share the videos on Wednesday of the intruder in her home.

“So this happened,” she wrote.

Helena said she received an alert on her phone of her refrigerator being left open. That’s when she checked the cameras from her phone and saw the bear.

The bear also helped itself to frozen lasagna in the kitchen freezer.

Helena said she has seen a lot of bears in the past few years but nothing like this!