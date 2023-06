TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear in Steamboat Springs, Colorado felt a little adventurous on Friday when it climbed up a two-story home, hanging onto a window.

The bear was seen hanging from a family home’s second-floor window for roughly three minutes. The animal eventually found a way down by going through the home and out the main floor window.

The video shows the bear trying to figure out how to get down safely. However, it is unknown how the bear got up there in the first place.