WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released bodycam footage shows the moment Florida deputies were called to remove a small alligator that was found inside a hotel bathtub in September.

NBC Affiliate WESH reported a 25-year-old Orange County woman was cited after Florida Fish and Wildlife officials claimed she was keeping the gator in a bathtub at the Grove Resort and Water Park in Orlando.

FWC officials said the woman told them she was just “borrowing” the gator from Croc Encounters in Tampa Bay, where she used to work.

The FWC said the woman took the gator because she wanted to take pictures with it for a birthday. According to WESH, the woman kept the gator in the bathtub and “planned to party for days.”

She was cited with unlawful possession of an alligator, and the reptile was returned to the park safely, according to WESH.