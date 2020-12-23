WATCH: Baby animals celebrate first Christmas at Australian Reptile Park

(NBC News Channel) – Christmas came early to the baby animals at the Australian Reptile Park.

The animals celebrated their first-ever Christmas in footage released Wednesday.

Pipsqueak, the latest koala joey born at the facility, was seen enjoying a meal surrounded by Tinsel, while the two Tasmanian devil joeys, Wolf and Alula, chomped on a Santa hat.

Although the park itself will close on Christmas Day, a few of the keepers will be around to ensure the animals are able to enjoy the holiday.

Trees at the park are adorned with Australian native animal decorations.

The park is located about an hour from Sydney.

