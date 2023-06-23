HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WFLA) — A man fishing in South Carolina was caught off guard after being chased by an alligator.

The video shows an alligator slowly approaching the fisherman and taking off running as soon as it was completely on land.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds people how to safely co-exist with alligators. Never feed an alligator, keep pets and small children away from the water’s edge, swim only during the day and in designated areas and maintain a safe distance if you see an alligator.

Most alligators are found to be in backyard ponds, canals, ditches and streams. The FWC also says alligators will sometimes move between wetlands. In this case, just leave the animal alone and it will eventually move to areas away from people.

If you are concerned about an alligator, call the toll-free hotline at 866-392-4286.