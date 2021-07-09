WATCH: Adorable baby elephant slides down muddy hill for fun

(NBC News Channel) — An adorable baby elephant found a muddy hill to slide down at a rescue center in China.

Video of the elephant having fun in the mud has become an Internet sensation.

The footage was captured by staff at Southwest China’s Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center.

The baby and her mother discovered the slide when they passed a slope during their field survival training.

The youngster found she could just bend her hind legs and slide all the way down.

Since elephants usually live 60 to 70 years, this 3-year-old is still a toddler, and loves the messy fun.

A bath with a garden hose is a welcome way to clean up after playing on the muddy slope.

Asian elephants are a protected species in China.