TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fifteen Magellanic penguins were released back into the ocean on Wednesday after going through rehabilitation in Argentina.

The penguins were rescued in 2022 along the beaches of Buenos Aires province.

In 2023, the foundation that rescued them found signs of malnutrition and hypothermia. One of the penguins had been oiled, and another had ingested plastics.

The animals spent time being nursed back to health.

The video shows the penguins being nourished and then released back into the Atlantic Ocean.