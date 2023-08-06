TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rescued walrus in Alaska received around-the-clock cuddles at a nonprofit research facility after being found on Alaska’s North Slope.

The video, taken on Tuesday by Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC), shows the walrus being caressed and bottle-fed by staff upon his arrival.

The young walrus is estimated to be around a month old.

He was discovered by workers on July 31, roughly four miles inland from the Beaufort Sea. ALSC said that it’s “a highly unusual location for a Pacific walrus.” They usually reside exclusively in the ocean or near the coastline.

“Walrus calves depend on maternal care for their first two years of life, and with no adults in the vicinity, it was apparent that the wayward calf would not survive long without intervention,” ASLC said.

Once he was taken to the facility the following day, an initial examination was performed. The veterinary team found that malnutrition, dehydration, and a cloudy eye suggested the animal likely was fighting an infection.

Since walruses receive consistent care from their mothers during their first two years of life, staff went right to work to ensure he was properly cared for.

“To emulate this maternal closeness, round-the-clock “cuddling” is being provided to ensure the calf remains calm and develops in a healthy manner. Calves tend to habituate quickly to human care,” the team said.

The walrus is currently being housed at the facility. The ALSC said he may be relocated to an area with public viewing as his condition improves.