VIDEO: World’s first in vitro cheetah cubs born at Ohio zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — Ohio zoo officials have announced that two cheetah cubs have been born through in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer to a surrogate mother for the first time.

Officials said on Monday that the male and female cubs were born to 3-year-old Izzy at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday.

The zoo’s vice president of animal health says this development could have broader implications for managing the species’ population in the future.

Officials say it was the third time scientists have attempted the procedure and it was the first time it worked.

