TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lone turtle, named Kevin, was rescued from a house fire in Cypress, California on Friday.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, two people inside the house, along with their dog and pet rat, made it out safely.

Kevin received “a helping hand from a firefighter,” the fire crew said.

The video shows Kevin hanging out on the front lawn after being saved.

The homeowners woke up to a popping sound and the smoke alarm going off around 2:30 a.m. The fire started in a workshop towards the back and rapidly spread throughout the two-story home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.