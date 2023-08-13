TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — California deputies and citizens rescued a horse on Friday after she slipped off an embankment along a river and rolled into the water.

The horse’s owner and neighbors helped keep her head above water until boating deputies arrived, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The horse, named Bailey, was tangled in wire that she could not free herself from.

Deputies eventually cut the wire and freed Bailey.

“Safe to say it took some great teamwork and lots of horsepower to get the job done,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.