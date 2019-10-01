VIDEO: Sleeping octopus changes colors while possibly dreaming

(CNN) – A mesmerizing video from a new documentary captures what experts say may be an octopus having a vivid dream.

The video, which shows an octopus changing colors while it sleeps, is from the new PBS documentary “Octopus: Making Contact.”

In the film, a marine biologist suggests the animal’s color may correspond with its dreams.

Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or when hunting.

However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he’s never seen before.

You can catch more of “Octopus: Making Contact” on PBS.

