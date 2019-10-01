VIDEO: Sleeping octopus changes colors while possibly dreaming

(CNN) – A mesmerizing video from a new documentary captures what experts say may be an octopus having a vivid dream.
The video, which shows an octopus changing colors while it sleeps, is from the new PBS documentary “Octopus: Making Contact.”
In the film, a marine biologist suggests the animal’s color may correspond with its dreams.
Octopuses often change their skin color to evade predators or when hunting.
However, the biologist says a color change this rapid is something he’s never seen before.
You can catch more of “Octopus: Making Contact” on PBS.
LATEST STORIES: