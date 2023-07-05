TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A team of international scientists made a never-before-seen deep-sea discovery off the coast of Coast Rica last week – and it’s adorable.

On June 28, scientists discovered a rare octopus nursery, making it only the third known nursery in the world, according to a press release.

Video released by the Schmidt Ocean Institute shows the huddle of small octopuses in an area that was previously thought to be “inhospitable” to the young animals. Researchers said they also believe they may have discovered a new species during a 19-day expedition led by U.S. and Costa Rican scientists.

“Scientists believe the octopus is potentially a new species of Muusoctopus, a genus of small to medium sized octopus without an ink sac,” the Schmidt Ocean Institute said in a statement.

According to the institute, five never-before-seen seamounts in Costa Rica’s waters were explored and contained “thriving biodiversity,” as well as hundreds of animals, many of which scientists suspect to be new species.

“The discovery of a new active octopus nursery over 2,800 meters beneath the sea surface in Costa Rican waters proves there is still so much to learn about our Ocean,” said Schmidt Ocean Institute Executive Director, Dr. Jyotika Virmani. “The deep-sea off Costa Rica rides the edge of human imagination, with spectacular footage collected by ROV SuBastian of tripod fish, octopus hatchlings, and coral gardens. We look forward to continuing to help the world witness and study the wonders of our incredible Ocean.”