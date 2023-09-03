TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An adult loggerhead sea turtle was released back into the ocean on Friday after months of rehabilitation.

The turtle, named Tina, was released at Higgs Beach in Key West as onlookers watched her journey back to the sea.

Tina was rescued at Big Pine Key in July after being found wounded from trap line entanglement around her neck, according to The Turtle Hospital, the rehabilitation group that rescued Tina.

Her treatment consisted of wound care, antibiotics, vitamins, fluids and seafood.

The animal allegedly weighs 200 pounds and is around 40 years old.

The video shows workers from The Turtle Hospital carrying Tina, to the shoreline, who was eager to get back to her home.

Onlookers are seen applauding the animal’s successful return to the ocean.